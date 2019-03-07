Parrish Healthcare has Adopted athenahealth Population Health, a National Population Health Management Technology Solution, to Enhance its Certified Integrated Care System

TITUSVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Parrish Healthcare is proud to announce its strategic partnership with athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled services for hospital and ambulatory customers nationwide.

Population health management means being responsible for managing the overall health and well-being of a defined population, and being accountable for the health and well-being outcomes of that defined population.

With the powerful and patient-friendly technology of athenahealth, patients choosing to receive their care within Parrish Healthcare's nationally integrated care certified system will experience seamless connectivity to their physicians, other care partners, and to their health information.

As an industry-leader in interoperability, athenahealth connects Parrish Healthcare with its national network of more than 100,000 healthcare providers. The collective knowledge and information shared among this network achieves the best possible health outcomes for the people, families and populations served.

The technology also makes it possible for Parrish Healthcare to follow care seamlessly across settings - doctor's office, diagnostics, or hospital - with all of the relevant information needed to manage health outcomes in easy reach.

"athenahealth is another example of the kinds of strategic partnerships that have contributed to Parrish Healthcare being the nation's only certified integrated care system," said George Mikitarian, president and chief executive officer, Parrish Medical Center | Parrish Healthcare.

"Other strategic partnerships, of which we are proud, that benefit the health and wellness of the people (and populations) we serve include the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Nemours Children's Health System, DaVita Dialysis, OMNI Healthcare, among others," said Mikitarian.

About Parrish Healthcare:

Parrish Healthcare is a collaborative, population health system created by Parrish Medical Center. Parrish Healthcare, America's first Joint Commission Integrated Care Certified system, includes Parrish Medical Center, a Mayo Clinic Care Network member and one of the nation's most recognized hospitals for clinical quality, patient safety, and healing environments; Parrish Medical Group, NCQA certified patient-centered medical homes; Parrish Home Health, and Parrish Health Network, a network of healthcare providers, insurers and others working together to improve quality and safety and lower healthcare costs on behalf of individuals, families and businesses.

CONTACTS:

Natalie Sellers, MS, APR, SSC, FACHE

Vice President, Communications, Community & Corporate Services

Email: communityservices@parrishmed.com

SOURCE: Parrish Healthcare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538243/Parrish-Healthcare-has-Adopted-athenahealth-Population-Health