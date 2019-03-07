The following information is based on February 19th, 2019 press release from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB A, SE0000148884) and may subject to change SEB A will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 0.50, effective March 27, 2019. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713146