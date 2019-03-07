Pöyry Oyj: Change to Pöyry PLC's financial reporting schedule in 2019

PÖYRY PLC Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2019 at 18:10 p.m. (EET)

Pöyry PLC: Change to Pöyry PLC's financial reporting schedule in 2019

Pöyry PLC will change the publication date of its business reviews January - March 2019 and January - September 2019 and half year financial report January - June 2019. The previously announced publication date for the business reviews were Thursday 25 April 2019 and Thursday 24 October 2019 and the new publication dates are Wednesday 15 May 2019 and Wednesday 30 October 2019. For half year financial report January - June 2019 the previously announced publication date was Thursday 8 August 2019 and the new publication date is Friday 12 July 2019.

The redemption process in respect of the remaining minority shares in the company has been initiated by ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) and Pöyry shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange in due course. Publication of the half year financial report January - June 2019 and business review January - September 2019 will depend on the timing of the delisting and will be made only if there is regulatory requirement to publish such financial reviews.

Pöyry PLC will publish its financial information in 2019 as follows:

Business review January - March 2019: Thursday 15 May 2019

Half year financial report January - June 2019: Friday 12 July 2019

Business review January - September 2019: Wednesday 30 October 2019

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

