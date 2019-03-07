Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company operates a number of brands that exclusively serve the global cannabis industry.

The company's initial product, an electronic medical records platform and practice management software known as "Sail", focuses on the medical cannabis sector. Sail (www.sailcannabis.co), which serves medical cannabis clinics and other specialty clinics, currently handles approximately 80,000 patient visits annually.

The company's Canna Care Docs or CCD brand (www.cannacaredocs.com) operates 28 physical locations serving 12 US states. It provides access to approximately 65,000 patients annually, which are seeking to qualify for State-based qualifying medical conditions, and to more than 100 clinicians seeking the support of a fully managed business model to assist in their medical cannabis practice.

The company also operates the TokeIn platform (www.tokein.com) in order to expand into downstream market segments such as retailers. TokeIn provides a SaaS-based CRM software and sales and marketing platform with loyalty and rewards programs allowing its customers to improve on customer acquisition, customer retention and analytics.

Prad Sekar, CEO, stated: "As is key to any industry, the ancillary market poses some of the most exciting growth opportunities in the cannabis market. As we continue to strengthen our clinical arm in the United States and drive a new level of real-world evidence related to the efficacy of medical cannabis treatment, we are proud to have a solid financial foundation to drive a new level of insights to uncover the place that medical cannabis has in the traditional healthcare market. As the market turns its focus to investments in ancillary cannabis services, we are committed to our growth strategies across the US and assessing international markets. In addition, we are focused on the development of new predictive analytics tools that the industry urgently needs to bring about a greater maturation of insights to producers, retailers, clinicians, patients, consumers, educational institutions and regulatory bodies."

With more than 300,000 patient interactions to-date, CB2 Insights is able to apply standard data

collection protocols and track the efficacy of cannabis treatments in a way currently not available within the cannabis industry today. The Company has an aggressive medical cannabis clinic consolidation strategy and anticipates further announcements in this regard in the coming quarters.

For more information please visit the company's website www.cb2insights.com.

