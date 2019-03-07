MVIS is administrator for underlying index

ITI Funds, a modern buy-side intermediary, advisory and asset management business, has launched the ITI Funds Crypto Index Fund (ISIN: LU1961130702), based on the ITI Funds Crypto Index (ticker: ITIFC), an index administered by MV Index Solutions (MVIS).

The fund, which aims to give institutional investors access to the crypto market, complements the income and fixed income funds already launched by ITI Funds. It invests in cryptocurrencies from among the 30 most-capitalized crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ZCash, Stellar, and Ethereum Classic. To be included in the index's investment universe, the assets must comply with a list of strict rules: admittance to listing on recognized and licensed exchanges, eligibility for insured cold storage and underlying liquidity.

A strict component capping of 15% applied to each index component on a quarterly basis ensures a broad diversification. "We did that intentionally to make sure other coins rather than Bitcoin can breathe and you can enjoy their growth," said Marat Krimskiy, project manager at ITI Funds. "If you expect the crypto space to continue its bullish trend, then now may be the right time to invest."

Thomas Kettner, Managing Director of MVIS, added "We are very delighted about the launch. ITI launched the first crypto product in the European Union based on an index maintained by MVIS, after other jurisdictions are already covered."

Note to Editors:

About MVIS www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 13 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About ITI Funds www.iti-funds.com

ITI Funds is a modern buy-side intermediary, advisory and asset management business within emerging and global markets. ITI Funds offers a world-class controllable access to alternative investments and ETFs, and the ability to use products with different risk characteristics and investment horizons to investors and a high-end infrastructure and technology, highly qualified and experienced operational management, and coordinated distribution support to portfolio managers.

About ITI Funds Crypto SCSp

ITI Funds Crypto SCSp is based on the ITI Funds fund platform in Luxembourg. The Fund offers a simple and convenient way to a one-click investment in cryptocurrency index that tracks the performance of a list of crypto assets from the top 30 market leaders. It allows to have an exposure to the new asset class under secured and legally compliant regulatory framework.

Important disclosure

The MVIS indices are protected through various intellectual property rights and unfair competition and misappropriation laws. In particular, Van Eck Associates Corporation has registered the 'MVIS' trademark. You require a license to launch any product whose performance is linked to the value of a particular MVIS index and for all use of the MVIS name or name of the MVIS index in the marketing of the product.

Investments into crypto currencies and/or digital assets are subject to material and high risk including the risk of total loss. The calculated prices may not be achieved by investors as the calculated price is based on prices from different trading platforms. Furthermore, an investment into crypto currencies and/or digital assets may become illiquid depending on the trading platform or investment product used for the specific investment. Investors should carefully review all risk factors disclosed by the relevant trading platform or in the product documents of relevant investment products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005525/en/

Contacts:

Media and Index

Nibha Manandhar, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 22

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com



Product Contact (ITI Funds Crypto SCSp)

+44 (0) 20 3889 8333



Gleb Yakovlev, Director

gleb.yakovlev@itifunds.com



Elio Manca, Sales

elio.manca@itifunds.com



Marat Krimskiy, Project Manager

marat.krimskiy@itifunds.com