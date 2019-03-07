Regulatory News:

The 2018 Air Liquide (Paris:AI) Reference Document including the annual Financial Report was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 6, 2019.

This document is available in French and English on the Group's website www.airliquide.com, section Investors regulated information. Copies of this Reference Document are also available at the Company head office in Paris (75007), France 75, quai d'Orsay.

The Reference Document includes the following information:

the 2018 Financial Report,

the report on corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program.

UPCOMING EVENTS

2019 First Quarter Revenue :

April 26, 2019

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders :

May 7, 2019

Dividend Ex-coupon Date :

May 20, 2019

Dividend Payout Date :

May 22, 2019

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

