U First Capital to Explore New Growth Technologies for DuPont Electronics & Imaging Business

SANTA CLARA, California, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U First Capital (www.UFirstCapital.com) today announced it is working with the DuPont Electronics & Imaging business to identify cutting-edge opportunities in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other new growth areas to accelerate product innovation and extend market reach.

"Connectivity, AI and IoT are transforming many industries, bringing with it increased needs for specialized materials," said Dr. Cathie Markham, Global R&D Director, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. "We are well-positioned to be at the front end of change within this innovative-driven market and are excited to tap into the strong network of U First Capital to support our technology development in new growth areas."

"We are thrilled to work with DuPont Electronics & Imaging. They bring a customer-centric mindset with a deep focus on product excellence, and a strong technology base to add to," said Dr. Ekta Dang, Founder and CEO of U First Capital. U First Capital was formed to leverage its technical strengths, network and experience in driving investments as a Corporate Venture Capital arm.

"Corporations are increasingly looking for growth areas from external innovation, and hence creating new Venture Capital funds. We, as U First Capital, are uniquely positioned in this market via our Venture Capital as a Service model under which we create a dedicated investment fund for each Corporation. This delivers high strategic value to the Corporation while bringing top-notch financial returns. We help Corporations with creation and management of these Venture Capital funds. We bring investment opportunities in the form of cutting-edge technologies from the Startup world as well as from the University ecosystem, tailored to meet the specific strategic objectives of the Corporation," said Dr. Sanjit Singh Dang, Founder and Chairman of U First Capital. Sanjit has had an excellent track record of driving one M&A or IPO Exit every year at Intel Capital: DocuSign (IPO 2018), Body Labs (Acquired by Amazon in 2017), and VokeVR (Acquired by Intel in 2016).

About U First Capital

U First Capital is a Silicon-Valley based Venture Capital firm that works with leading Corporations. U First Capital provides Venture Capital as a Service to Corporations by bringing external innovation (Startups, University research, etc) in their specific areas of interest. It is a structured Platform to bring together top Corporations, Venture Capitalists, Startups and Universities globally for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. U First Capital has a solid Industry Advisory Board consisting of several top Venture Capitalists and Executives from Fortune 500 Corporations. U First Capital also has a rich pool of University Advisors from top schools in US and Asia. It is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. More information on U First Capital can be found at www.UFirstCapital.com .

About DuPont Electronics & Imaging

With the 2017 merger of Dow and DuPont, Dow Electronic Materials and DuPont Electronics & Communications have combined their portfolios and expertise to create the new DuPont Electronics & Imaging business, which is part of the new Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont. DuPont Electronics & Imaging is a global supplier of materials and technologies serving the semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, photovoltaic, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.