Global University Systems Partners with Florida Polytechnic University Internationally

LAKELAND, FL, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global University Systems (GUS) has partnered with Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Poly) to expand the university's presence internationally and broaden their mission to serve students.

Florida Poly is the newest of the twelve institutions in the prestigious State University System of Florida. It is the state's only public polytechnic university and focuses exclusively on STEM education in areas such as engineering and computing.

Florida Poly collaborates with more than 80 high-tech corporate, government and non-government organizations that provide guidance on curriculum development, assist with research, and offer internship opportunities that stress real-world experience. Amongst many others, Florida Poly's list of industry partners includes Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, Mosaic, Cisco, and Harris Corporation.

Chris Fisher CEO GUS services, said: "Global University Systems is thrilled to partner with Florida Poly, particularly so early in its development as a leading institution. In this partnership, GUS will be able to offer international students world leading STEM provision at Florida Poly's new state of the art campus.

"In addition, by using GUS' leading position as a global education provider, Florida Poly can reach out to the world and offer its industry focused programmes and give students real world employment outcomes in vital subject areas."

Dr. Randy K. Avent, founding president of Florida Polytechnic University, said: "Florida Polytechnic University is proud to partner with GUS as part of our efforts to be a premier science, technology, engineering and math university. Broadening our reach to international students via GUS' expertise in the field shows our continued commitment to producing highly desirable graduates entering the workforce of crucial modern industry sectors worldwide."

About Florida Polytechnic University

Florida Polytechnic University is an accredited member of the State University System of Florida, dedicated exclusively to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). The University is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. The campus is located in Lakeland, Florida along the I-4 High Tech Corridor.

About Global University Systems

Global University Systems (GUS) owns and operates one of the world's most diverse networks of higher education institutions, with over 60,000 students in six countries and a global presence online. Leading UK-based institutions such as The University of Law, London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Arden University, University Canada West, the University of Applied Sciences Europe, and the Berlin-based GISMA Business School are part of the group, which owns four universities and a wide network of language, business, and professional schools. As well as the UK and Germany, the group operates institutions in Canada, Ireland, Israel, and Singapore.