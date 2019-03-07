sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,12 Euro		-0,005
-0,44 %
WKN: A1J097 ISIN: FR0011284991 Ticker-Symbol: T7H1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTUREN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUTUREN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,105
1,138
18:01
07.03.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

FUTUREN: Number of shares and voting rights as at January 31, 2019


Listing market: NYSE Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN code: FR0011284991

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
January 31, 2019277,776,587278,216,770


About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.


CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer		Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com


French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire