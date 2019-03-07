A new study by PTOLEMUS Consulting Group finds that 12 of the top 17 B2B mobility platform providers in the world have their headquarters in Europe. These software suppliers have diverse backgrounds in road operation or technology but are all helped by a favourable environment and numerous city initiatives in Europe.

Frederic Bruneteau, PTOLEMUS' Managing Director, stated: "While India just launched a vertically integrated national MaaS scheme, mobtechs are proposing a different model that relies on open software platforms for everybody to use. They are giving mobility operators an alternative to the inevitable dogfights between those who will eat (integrate) and those who will be eaten (integrated). This report sheds light on the specialist players that compete alongside government initiatives and giants such as Google and Uber".

The Mobility Platform Suppliers handbook is the first to identify and appraise MaaS software suppliers and to clarify a very complex market. It will help cities, Public Transport Operators and mobility service providers choose the optimal model and deliver seamless mobility experiences.

The report maps the MaaS value chain and stakeholders. It also establishes the 6 levels of integration needed to deliver a complete MaaS solution. It includes an assessment of 17 key mobility platform suppliers, detailing their key clients, services, investors and case studies.

Suppliers analysed:

9 Transport Platform Providers:

Bestmile

INVERS

Ecomobix

Launch Mobility

Omoove (Octo Telematics)

Padam

Ridecell

Shotl

Vulog

8 Mobility Platform Providers:

A-to-Be (Brisa)

Cubic

Fluidtime (Kapsch)

Moovel Reach Now (BMW and Daimler)

Moovit

Optimile

Siemens

SkedGo

About PTOLEMUS Consulting Group

PTOLEMUS is the first strategy consulting research firm entirely focused on connected autonomous mobility. It assists leading public organisations, technology players, automotive OEMs, insurers and mobility service providers in defining deploying their mobility strategies.

