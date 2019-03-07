MWWPR UK Managing Director Rebecca Blinston-Jones Named One of the Top People in PR by PRWeek Power Book

UK Power Book lists the most influential UK-based players in PR, communications and public affairs

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR's UK Managing Director, Rebecca Blinston-Jones, has broken into the PRWeek Power Book six months after taking over as Managing Director at the agency.

Rebecca was part of the original team that launched MWWPR in the UK in 2015 and took up the role of UK Managing Director in September 2018. She has over 20 years' experience in the industry and has played a leading role in MWWPR's development in the UK, helping expand the business and win clients such as Shutterstock, CenturyLink and The Sunday Times' Rich List. Since taking on the role of Managing Director she has worked closely with her US counterparts to make the agency's wider service offerings accessible to UK clients.

"Promoting Rebecca and her power jacket has brought new life to our London office, said Michael Kempner, Founder & CEO." Her go-getter approach has inspired her team to think bigger and bolder than ever before, and we have really felt the time and attention that she has spent getting to know the wider leadership team in our other offices."

The UK Power Book is an extensive guide to the most influential UK-based players in PR, communications and public affairs. The Power Book exists online and in the March/April print edition of PRWeek UK.

In 2018, MWWPR opened its ninth US office location in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the newly launched sports and entertainment practice is based, and in early 2019 will open its tenth location in Austin, Texas. Across all geographies and practices, MWWPR experienced a five-year-high desired staff retention, as well as growth in all markets and disciplines; notably expanding the global digital practice with the acquisition of Search Interactions digital marketing firm. The agency continues to invest in a digitally-led, content-driven approach with an emphasis on impacting business outcomes across a diverse array of practice areas.

About MWWPR

Thirty-two-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most. With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832424/MWWPR_Rebecca_Blinston_Jones.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492043/MWWPR_Logo.jpg