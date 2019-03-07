The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has appointed Shaza Hotels to manage three luxurious retreats, which are Kingfisher Lodge in Kalba, Al Badayer Oasis in Al Badayer and Al Faya Lodge in Mleiha.

During the official announcement on the Sharjah Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2019 (Photo: Shurooq)

The high-end destinations, which fall under the 'Sharjah Collection' brand by Shurooq, will be operated and fall under the management of the Mysk by Shaza brand, specialised for its international-based qualities and hospitality experiences that support the authenticity and culture of servicing unique lifestyles in the travel and tourism market.

The announcement took place during Shurooq's 12th participation at the 53rd edition of ITB Berlin, under the Sharjah Pavilion led by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said: "Our new appointment follows our vision that is set for all three properties respectively, with absolute confidence and trust into Shaza's world-renowned services and qualities that will directly transform this vision into a physical and tangible reality that is opened to all guests, visitors and tourists of all ages in Sharjah and the world."

He continued: "These three hospitality properties and destinations are the emirate's first of their kind, proving services and experiences that are niche and new on a regional level, creating perfection in our concept of merging nature, luxury, culture and heritage into each destination."

Shaza Hotels, a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, is growing rapidly in the Middle-East with a focus on strengthening its presence in the UAE. Mr. Simon Coombs, President CEO of Shaza Hotels, stated, "We are very proud to partner with Shurooq and grateful to H.E. Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal for entrusting us with the management of the Sharjah Collection by Mysk. Each retreat is a superb addition to our portfolio as it is unlike any other hotel accommodation in the region."

He added: "We greatly value our relationship with Shurooq and have a genuine interest in supporting the government initiatives to promote multiple destinations in Sharjah. Each member of the Sharjah Collection is like a tourism pavilion of the Emirate, and we are keen to develop with Shurooq other flagship retreats to allow visitors to discover the hidden beauties of Sharjah."

