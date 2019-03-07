Allergan Launches "Beauty Decoded Live" Event Series in London

-- Beauty Decoded Live aims to build consumer confidence and increase knowledge when considering a medical aesthetic treatment --

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan launches Beauty Decoded Live - the first in a series of global events designed to educate consumers on facial fillers, the importance of having a proper consultation with a trained aesthetic practitioner prior to treatment and how to achieve the look that they want. At a time when demand is growing, Beauty Decoded Live aims to shine a light on good practice in a rapidly expanding sector of the beauty industry and empower those who are contemplating treatment to book a proper consultation, secure in the knowledge that they know what to do, what to ask, and what to expect.

Allergan is encouraging consumers to take ownership of their consultation, to ensure they receive the appropriate treatment, from an appropriately trained healthcare professional by asking four simple questions:

Check IT: Can you tell me about your training and experience? See IT: Can I see examples of your work? Know IT: Which brand of filler do you use? Understand IT: What treatment do I need to get the look I want?

Allergan have recently conducted a global beauty survey, to understand the motivations and desires of consumers considering aesthetic treatment.1 The survey showed:

80% of women care about their facial appearance

63% would consider it worthwhile spending money to improve its appearance

82% of consumers believe that facial fillers are more acceptable than they were 5 years ago

19% of people are considering having facial fillers in the next year 1

59% still lack the confidence to book a consultation with a professional to discuss their options. 2

Consumer concerns are varied, with 32% afraid of unnatural looking result and 30% worried about long-term safety.

Beauty Decoded Live aims to address these concerns and help patients to feel empowered to choose the look they want and be informed enough to know how to achieve it. Presented by renowned plastic surgeon Mauricio de Maio, creator of the MD Codes, the events aim to dispel the myths surrounding medical aesthetic procedures and break down or 'decode' the barriers that cause consumer uncertainty.

With presentations by world-renowned medical aesthetic experts, mini one-to-one consultations with leading practitioners, high-tech skin analysis, a live injection demonstration, JUVÉDERM product area and more, Beauty Decoded Live gives consumers the tools to make an informed decision about whether a treatment is right for them.

Together, the JUVÉDERMIT campaign and Beauty Decoded Live not only encourages attendees to become the most aspirational version of themselves - it arms them with the knowledge to: Uncover it. Discover it. Decode it… and get the look they want.

All of the components of medical aesthetics and beauty will be DECODED for event attendees:

Science decoded : Understand the science behind JUVÉDERM facial fillers

: Understand the science behind JUVÉDERM facial fillers Facial fillers decoded : Learn about the different clinically-approved JUVÉDERM facial fillers that will help attendees to enhance their features, reduce the signs of ageing or improve skin quality

: Learn about the different clinically-approved JUVÉDERM facial fillers that will help attendees to enhance their features, reduce the signs of ageing or improve skin quality Consultations decoded : Gain an awareness of the qualifications they should look for in their practitioner and how the consultation should be tailored to suit their individual needs

: Gain an awareness of the qualifications they should look for in their practitioner and how the consultation should be tailored to suit their individual needs Treatment decoded: Recognise the importance of establishing a treatment plan with their practitioner

Dr. Mauricio de Maio, worldwide innovator in medical aesthetics and education, one of the world's leading plastic surgeons, and developer of the MD Codes says, "It is of paramount importance for consumers to have a thorough consultation to both address their questions about medical aesthetics, and to enable them to achieve the look they desire. A good aesthetic practitioner needs to be more than just an injector - they need to be a consultant to the patient, as well as an expert with the products. This consumer campaign is focused on directly addressing the most common questions we hear from patients, so that we can advance the discussion towards a consultation - focusing on what the patient wants to achieve with their JUVÉDERM treatment. The Beauty Decoded Live series will help demystify medical aesthetics for many patients who have questions about treatment."

Allergan's long-standing commitment to quality and innovation means that event attendees can be assured of receiving the most robust and reliable information, in an environment that is both supportive and unintimidating.

Nancy Ghattas Associate Vice President UK and Ireland Country Manager at Allergan says, "As consumers in the UK are devoting more attention to their appearance, they are demanding faster innovation as well as higher quality techniques and diligence from healthcare practitioners - so that quality of care is not compromised. As a medical aesthetics leader, it is our responsibility to educate and empower consumers to make informed decisions that are right for them. This process starts with the right consultation; by tackling the toughest uncertainties and helping patients to gain a better understanding about JUVÉDERM, we believe they can take ownership of their treatments and it will lead to better outcomes overall."

All ticketing profits for Beauty Decoded Live London will be matched by Allergan and donated to Beauty Banks, a non-profit organisation that seeks to galvanise the beauty community set up by Sali Hughes and Jo Jones. The charity collects personal care & beauty items and provides them to people living in poverty.

The global Beauty Decoded Live series will launch in the UK and reach 15 countries across the world in 2019, including China, Germany, Canada, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Turkey and France.

About JUVÉDERM IT

Allergan International have announced the launch of a new JUVÉDERM advertising campaign, which will be rolling out internationally from Spring 2019. It follows soon after the acclaimed launch of the campaign in the US, it has been reproduced for international markets to reflect the diversity of working across over 100 countries. The campaign has been created to empower consumers and marks the first globally consistent advertising campaign, for the world's leading brand of hyaluronic acid filler.14

The JUVÉDERM collection of fillers is specifically designed for different patient needs, rather than taking a 'one size fits all' approach.3-11 The advanced VYCROSS technology demonstrates thorough tissue integration, providing a smooth, natural look and feel.12,13

The JUVÉDERM IT campaign has a bright poppy colour scheme, involves refreshed talent, imagery and an edgy soundtrack. The shoot took place at landmark venues around London, including Tate Modern art museum. Staying true to Allergan's internal policy on ethical advertising of aesthetic products, all the models used in the shoot have received JUVEDERM treatment, and the imagery is not retouched in the areas of treatment.

Consumers can find an MD Codes trained aesthetic practitioner via the clinic locator on www.juvederm.co.uk

About JUVÉDERM

JUVÉDERM is the world's leading brand of hyaluronic acid facial filler.14 Using a quality manufacturing process, it is delivered by Allergan, a global market leader in medical aesthetics. JUVÉDERM has been used by millions of people worldwide to enhance the way they look and feel.14JUVÉDERM is made from hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural substance in the skin that can shape and contour specific facial features. Its patented technology allows it to blend with the tissue under the skin to help maintain a natural look.12-13 It is administered by a medial aesthetics practitioner and can last up to 24 months depending on the product used. 6, 12 Allergan strongly advocate that people interested in injectable procedures do the appropriate research and make sure the practitioner they are consulting has the necessary qualifications. They can find a trained practitioner via the clinic locator on www.juvederm.co.uk.

About MD Codes

The MD Codes were created in 2015 by world-renowned Brazilian plastic surgeon Dr Mauricio de Maio. In 2010, Dr de Maio introduced a revolutionary new concept into the field of aesthetic medicine - the 8-Point Lift, an injectable alternative to a surgical facelift. This was the first time a precise sequence and pattern of injection points had been used to achieve a specific result. The success of this new approach led to the development of the MD Codes.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model - Growth Pharma. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS, on our financial results; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

