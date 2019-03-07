Pacific Fund Systems Announce Continued Expansion and Successful Launch of PFS-CLOUD

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Fund systems (PFS), is a Privately-owned technology company that develops, distributes, supports and now hosts, a 'one-stop-shop' software solution for the automation of the complete range of back office fund administration services to investment funds; focusing on an alternatives market which accounts for approx. $7 trillion in assets invested globally.

PFS' core product is the award winning PFS-PAXUS system; an established market leading product that supports wholesale fund administration and the administration of all types of open and closed ended traditional and alternative funds, including retail funds, hedge funds, and private equity investment vehicles.

PFS-PAXUS integrates all of the fund administration processes that are normally performed on multiple systems on to one single 'one-stop-shop' solution, including: NAV calculations, shareholder processing and automated global regulatory reporting and compliance functionality.

PFS-PAXUS is also complemented by PFS-CONNECT, a cutting-edge web portal software that enables PFS' clients to provide their fund clients and the fund's underlying shareholders with a fully web enabled reporting and transactional tool, allowing the Fund Managers and their investors to self-service and access their fund data securely in their own time.

The group has grown steadily year-on-year since its launch in 1999 in Hong Kong and now offers new and existing clients a long-proven track record of maintaining stable and current software, supporting fund administrators to offer a premium service to their fund management clients around the world. Following continuous growth over the last 2 decades, the last 3 years has seen a dramatic increase in PFS' market share with the group successfully managing to outpace many competitors by continuing to win business throughout a period of significant consolidation within the fund administration industry.

2018 followed 2017 and 2016 as record years for continued growth of the company's client base, with the group exceeding growth targets for both license sales to existing clients and signing a record number of new clients. 2018 also saw the introduction of PFS' cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution PFS-CLOUD, providing clients with a fully optimised, vendor hosted and fully managed IT infrastructure supporting PFS' software. PFS' European and Australian offices have expanded considerably over the last 3 years to mirror the growth in their global client base.

Support and development are driven by the Australian PFS team, with support, testing, marketing and internal operations based in PFS' European offices. Each member of the team brings a wealth of core fund industry knowledge to support PFS' sole focus of developing and supporting world-class fund administration technology.

Commenting on the group's 2018 performance Paul Kneen (group CEO) said; "I am obviously delighted with the current trajectory of the PFS group as we continue to win market share in a niche, albeit rapidly expanding area of financial services technology. PFS is well served by a skilled team of professionals who work tirelessly to ensure our clients are provided with the highest levels of service and support in the use of our software solutions. I would take this opportunity to thank our staff and indeed our clients around the world for our recent and continued success. With ever increasing developments in automation required in response to ongoing market demand, we believe there is currently no better multi-functional market wide product that can compete head on with PFS-PAXUS. We take pride in ensuring we meet and exceed our clients exacting demands and will continue to pursue this aim throughout 2019."

