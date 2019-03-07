Scandit Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Exemplary Innovation and Superior Technology in Retail Automation

Scandit combines barcode scanning with augmented reality and text recognition to create the digital in-store retail experience shoppers want and dramatically improve the efficiency of key business processes

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European retail automation market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Scandit with the 2018 European Technology Innovation Award for bridging the gap between online and offline retail. Scandit's mobile computer vision technology helps retailers stay competitive on online platforms while simultaneously customising the in-store experience to match the expectations of their digitally-dependent customers. The company leverages the ubiquity of barcodes and smart devices to seamlessly integrate technologies such as computer vision and augmented reality (AR) to transform the physical store experience.

"Scandit flips the traditional in-store dynamic and puts the barcode reader in the shoppers' hands, empowering them to gather information about products in the retail store," said Hiten Shah, industry analyst. "Using a typical smartphone and AR technology, Scandit's solution lets customers overlay digital information, such as product images and customer reviews, on top of the image of the physical world. It employs a unique MatrixScan feature that locates, tracks, and scans multiple barcodes and products at once, even in unfavourable visual conditions. Also, barcode scanning can be combined with optical character recognition (OCR) so shoppers can capture written data from labels."

Scandit differentiates itself by bringing unrivalled scanning capability and performance to any app on any smart device, turning it into a powerful data-capture tool. Their patented scanning technology can be integrated into virtually any app running on a camera-equipped smart device. The software is designed for enterprise-grade use, is scalable to support large implementations and can be integrated into any IT environment. Developers use Scandit's SDKs, Enterprise Browser or Keyboard Wedge and are well supported by Scandit technical specialists. Retailers can opt to receive usage analytics which can be used to help monitor user-engagement, whether by customers or employees.

An important benefit of Scandit's capability is that it helps clients lower operational expenditure. It reduces device ownership costs by using smartphones as a platform for implementation and innovation, rather than dedicated scanners. This approach has allowed Scandit to leverage the superior technical capabilities that are now integrated into smartphones. The company's distinctive computer vision and AR offerings present customers with the tools needed to make informed purchase decisions as well as assist sales representatives in handling critical day-to-day operational tasks.

"The scope of Scandit's mobile data capture solution extends beyond retail into logistics and transportation, manufacturing, and technology. On the one hand, the solution is customizable to clients' specific needs, while also featuring out-of-the-box scanning workflows and cloud services that can integrate with a client's existing IT infrastructure," noted Shah. "Its valuable features and applicability across industries make it a highly versatile solution that can address a complex set of needs of digitally transformed industries."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Scandit

Scandit enables enterprises and consumers to change the way they interact with everyday objects and augment the physical world with real-time data captured by scanning barcodes and recognizing text, objects, and other visual identifiers using smartphones, tablets, wearables, drones, and robots.



Scandit's mobile data capture platform is built on proprietary computer vision, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies. Companies in industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare use Scandit's technology to create and power mobile apps for crucial enterprise workflows like mobile point of sale, mobile shopping, self-checkout, inventory management, asset tracking and proof of delivery.



Many of the world's most innovative and successful companies are benefiting from Scandit's enterprise-grade mobile data capture platform, including Sephora, Louis Vuitton, DHL, and Levi Strauss & Co.



For more information, visit https://www.scandit.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

