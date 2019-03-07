Patton Electronics Co.: Patton Appoints New Leadership in EMEA

SmartNodeTM VoIP… More than Just Talk!

NIEDERWANGEN, Switzerland, March 07, 2019-manufacturer of the famous SmartNodeTM voice-over-IP products-has appointed two new business leaders, Marjan Torkar and Michael Schwidder, to expand business operations and drive revenue growth throughout Europe.



Marjan Torkar , former Mobik CEO and Dialogic VP, has joined Patton as President of EMEA.Fluent in German, English and other languages, Mr. Torkar is responsible Patton's European business unit with the mission to grow revenue and deliver strong EBITDA performance. He leads business development activities with a special focus on multi-national telecom service providers based in Europe with operations in international markets.

Michael Schwidder , with over 20 years of Channel experience in Europe, is responsible for executing Patton's channel-centric, two-tier distribution strategy to achieve revenue targets in Europe as Director of Channel Management. With a focus on the SmartNode brand, enterprise telephony, UC and cloud services, Mr. Schwidder is tasked with generating sales growth by prospecting, onboarding, developing and managing direct and indirect resellers.

Patton is well known in the EMEA region for pioneering products and solutions that enable unified communications (UC), cloud networking, and the Internet of Things (IoT).



"Patton has always focused on designing and building innovative products that connect legacy communication systems with leading-edge network technologies," Marjan Torkar said. "I feel excited and privileged to contribute to their ever-increasing success."