SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. - BPI

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. ("Bridgepoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: BPI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Bridgepoint and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint announced that it had "determined to restate the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, and advised that those financial statements should not be relied upon, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018." Bridgepoint stated that the process used for recording revenue for the Full Tuition Grant program portion of its student contracts "were not designed with sufficient precision," leading to "material" accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses. Bridgepoint also identified weaknesses in internal controls.

On this news, Bridgepoint's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 7, 2019.

