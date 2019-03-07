Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) wishes to advise that as a result of policy changes of the Frankfurt Exchange, the common shares of the Company ceased trading and were delisted from the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol "C6QP" on October 31, 2018. The shares were listed without Company involvement for a very short period of time, and no material number of shares traded on the Frankfurt Exchange.

