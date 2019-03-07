Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold, Paul West-Sells gives insight on their world class Casino Copper Gold Project.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/western-copper-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/

Western Copper and Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar. 9 - Mar. 10, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Western Copper and Gold Corp. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN)



www.westerncopperandgold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43299