Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: SOG) ("Strategic" or the "Company") provides an update to the Company's financing arrangements.

In November 2018, the Company announced a non-binding letter of intent to provide up to $30 million of capital to Strategic by way of: (i) a first tranche of $15 million in 1.5 year first lien secured notes bearing interest at 12% per annum and payable quarterly; and (ii) a second $15 million tranche of notes (for a total of $30 million) on the same terms as the first tranche (the second tranche being callable by the Company on the occurrence of certain events). The first tranche of notes was issued on November 27, 2018.

The Company has been advised that the second $15 million tranche is not available to the Company. Management is currently evaluating other funding, asset sale or joint venture alternatives that may be available to the Company, including creditor protection while the Company pursues these options. The Company currently has a working capital deficit and is not generating positive cash flows from operations.

About Strategic Oil & Gas

Strategic is a junior oil and gas company with operated light oil assets, primarily in northern Alberta. Strategic's primary operating area is at Marlowe, Alberta.

