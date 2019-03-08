Jollychic Celebrating its Seventh Year Anniversary with Online Engagement Opportunities for Customers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning March 15, Jollychic, the ecommerce platform, will celebrate its 7th anniversary with special offers available online and on its mobile app. The offers will be preceeded by a 7-day warm-up sale starting on March 8. The e-tailer is making the anniversary interactive with online engagement activities and opportunities for customers to partake in.

"The 7th year anniversary is very important for us. Like the 7th day in a week, it's a time that we believe is good to express our appreciation, review the past, and fully prepare to enter the next stage," Jabri Mohammed, marketing VP of Jollychic Middle East said. "We believe the anniversary celebration should not only be for us but for all the customers who have been supporting Jollychic. Jollychic is proud to provide the best for our customers, and we hope that the 7th anniversary celebration can express our appreciation to our customers."

The celebration includes interaction between customers and Jollychic online. Customers are encouraged to screenshot the Jollychic mobile site with the 7th anniversary logo and share on their social media account, tagging "Jollychic_KSA" along with three of their friends. This will put them into a drawing for prizes. Moreover, if customers share the Jollychic celebration "candle-lighting" page on the Jollychic mobile app to their social media account, they will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win an SUV on March 19.

"This actually reflects our principle of 'share to win' and 'support to win'. As the leading e-tailer, Jollychic works hard to be an enterprise that exemplifies the values of sharing with and supporting the community," Mohammed said. "The anniversary is a chance for Jollychic to keep working to improve ourselves and provide a convenient experience for shoppers."

Jollychic is a leading ecommerce platform providing a one-stop shopping experience to Middle East consumers. Jollychic works with both global and local brands to provide millions of products including apparel, electronics, home goods, shoes, bags, and groceries. Jollychic has an operation team of over 1,000 employees in the Middle East to provide 24/7 service.