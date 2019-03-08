Progress for working women has stalled, according to The Economist's 2019 glass-ceiling index

The annual index ranks the best and worst OECD countries to be a working woman

LONDON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite growing attention to the gender pay gap, the MeToo movement and calls to improve opportunities for women in the workplace over the past year, The Economist 's 2019 glass-ceiling index (GCI) suggests that progress for women in the workplace has stalled . The GCI is a yearly assessment of where women have the best and worst chances of equal treatment at work in countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of mostly rich countries.

The GCI, which combines data on higher education, labour-force participation, pay, child-care costs, maternity and paternity rights, business-school applications and representation in senior jobs to create a ranking of 29 OECD countries, shows that the Nordic countries are still the best places to work if you are a woman. The Nordics are particularly good at helping women complete university, secure a job, access senior positions, and take advantage of quality parental-leave systems and flexible work schedules.

Turkey, Japan and South Korea continue to rank as the worst places to be a working woman in The Economist's glass-ceiling index. Societal norms in Asia still expect women to choose between having a family or a career.

The index does reflect a few bright spots this year, including women in governmental positions of power. Spain's prime minister appointed the first female-majority cabinet since the country returned to a democracy in 1975. More American women than ever were voted into Congress during the 2018 mid-term elections. Theresa May and Angela Merkel still hold their respective countries' highest office, which may inspire more women to run for election.



Highlights of this year's index:

The gender pay gap remains largely unchanged at around 14%

The share of women in the labour force has crept slightly higher to 64%, but this is still 16 percentage points below the male average

The share of women in management has flatlined since last year at 32%

Fewer women took the GMAT business-school entry exams, but this is in line with an overall fall in both men and women taking the test

The share of women on company boards slightly increased to 23%

This is the seventh year that The Economist has released its glass-ceiling index. When it was launched in 2013 there were five indicators and 26 countries; today it consists of ten indicators including maternity and paternity leave for 29 OECD countries.

To view the full interactive index, please visit: https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2019/03/08/the-glass-ceiling-index

The glass-ceiling index 2019

Best and worst OECD countries to be a working woman

1Sweden

2Norway

3Iceland

4Finland

5France

6Belgium

7Denmark

8Portugal

9Hungary

10Poland

11Canada

12Italy

13Slovakia

14Austria

15Spain

16Israel

17Australia

18New Zealand

19Ireland

20United States

21Germany

22Greece

23Czech Republic

24Britain

25Netherlands

26Switzerland

27Turkey

28Japan

29South Korea

