ANTALIS: Antalis press release 8 March 2019

Boulogne-Billancourt, 8 March 2019
Antalis has taken note of Sequana's press release dated 7 March 2019 and progresses, with the support of Goldman Sachs, through the organised competitive process aimed at putting in place a new shareholding structure, which will enable it to ensure its development and to implement its strategic plan.
|About Antalis
Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2017, the Group reported sales of €2.4 billion and employed 5,500 people serving approximately 140,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 123 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 13,500 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.5 million tons of paper in 2017.
