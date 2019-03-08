Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Update on Eagle Gas Limited

8 March 2019

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Update on Eagle Gas Limited

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM listed oil and gas company (AIM: ADL), has been advised by Eagle Gas Limited ("Eagle") that Holywell Resources Limited ("Holywell"), the operator of Southern North Sea Licence P2112 ("Licence"), and Atlantic Petroleum UK Ltd ("Atlantic") have elected to relinquish the Licence.

Simon Gorringe, CEO of Andalas Energy and Power PLC said: "We are disappointed that the Licence will be relinquished. However, whilst Holywell has undertaken discussion with a number of interested parties regarding participation in drilling the proposed well, it has been unable to secure a partner within the time permitted under the Licence and therefore it has no other practical course of action. We remain interested in the Badger prospect and we will consider options to apply for a new licence. In parallel Eagle will continue to pursue various other opportunities it is developing.

"We are continuing to assess new business opportunities and will make a further announcement as and when appropriate."

Andalas holds 25% of the equity of Eagle which wholly owns Holywell. Holywell owns 66.67% interest in the Licence and the remainder is held by Atlantic.

