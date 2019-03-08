Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-08 / 08:30 *Spring 2019 artnet Intelligence Report* _The newly published art market report provides in-depth analysis by an all-star cast of journalists_ Berlin/New York, March 8, 2019-artnet just published the second edition of the artnet Intelligence Report, representing a robust and accessible new approach to art market analysis. "The Intelligence Report drills down into the fact that art is never divorced from commerce, politics, or economics, much as we might like to think otherwise," explain its co-editors, artnet News Executive Editor Julia Halperin and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Goldstein. "It is a reflection of the larger economy-and the world around us. Every geopolitical event, cultural shift, and election has a ripple effect that jostles our little sector." The report was compiled in close and creative partnership with the artnet Price Database team. The leading tool for art professionals to research the market prices and determine the value of art, the Price Database contains the most comprehensive and accurate archive of auction information in the world. Taking full advantage of this unparalleled resource, the Intelligence Report offers unique and actionable insights into the current business of art. A fresh new design also looks and feels different than any other art market analytics, featuring punchy infographics that break data down into an easily digestible and engaging format. Contributors include leading journalists and artnet News writers Eileen Kinsella, Tim Schneider, and Melanie Gerlis. In this issue, they uncover the powerful forces behind the craze for street artist-turned-global phenomenon KAWS, offer advice about how to most wisely handle your art collection during a recession, and present a handy guide to the rising stars participating in this year's Venice Biennale, among other topics. The Intelligence Report also takes a close look at the market performance of artists across multiple collecting categories, analyzing and predicting which are most bankable and likely to go blue-chip in 2019-making it an essential asset for collectors headed into New York's Armory Week, and beyond. Find the full report and download a copy on artnet.com/artnet-intelligence-report [1]. For press inquiries, please contact: press@artnet.com *About artnet* artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains over 12.5 million auction results from more than 1,800 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. ISIN: DE000A1K0375 LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 End of Media Release Issuer: artnet AG Key word(s): Culture 2019-03-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: artnet AG Oranienstraße 164 10969 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0 Fax: +49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29 E-mail: info@artnet.de Internet: www.artnet.de ISIN: DE000A1K0375 WKN: A1K037 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 785421 2019-03-08 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b30b89a539480e548e0b6da4e53e583&application_id=785421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 08, 2019 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)