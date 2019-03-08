In relation to the U.S. regulation 871(m), and specifically due to that certain option positions (long synthetic delta-one positions) may be in scope for the regulation, Nasdaq Nordic has decided the following with regards to derivatives on Autoliv SDB (ALIV): Standardized options contracts: Standardized options contracts on ALIV will continue to be listed during 2019, with the last expiration being December 2019, after which trading in ALIV options will cease. Series will be listed in accordance with the current Quotation list (appendix 2 of the Exchange Rules), with the exception that no series will be listed with an expiration later than December 2019. Flexible options contracts: Effective immediately, flexible options contracts on ALIV will no longer be offered. Futures and forwards: As previously communicated in an Exchange Notice 123/18, both standardized and flexible futures and forward contracts on ALIV is no longer offered. For further details please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713255