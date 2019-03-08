Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-08 / 10:45 *PRESS RELEASE* *CTS EVENTIM wins multiple Arthur Awards* · Two awards and six nominations in the twelve categories of the Live Entertainment 'Oscars' · CTS EVENTIM voted best ticketing company for the third time in five years · Folkert Koopmans (FKP Scorpio) named Promoters' Promoter for the second time · Rauha Kyyrö, Aino-Maria Paasivirta (both Fullsteam), EVENTIM Apollo and 'Blue Planet II' (FKP Scorpio) also among nominees London, 8 March 2019. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international Ticketing and Live Entertainment companies, had multiple reasons to celebrate at this year's Arthur Awards. At the unofficial Oscar gala for the Live Entertainment industry, which takes place annually at the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) in London and celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, the company won in two of twelve categories and was nominated a total of six times. For starters, CTS EVENTIM was honoured as the best ticketing provider for the third time in the past five years. Christian Steinhof, Head of Corporate Communications at CTS EVENTIM, accepted the company's third 'Golden Ticket' award after 2015 and 2017 at the awards gala, and said: "This award recognises the commitment of all our colleagues who work every day in more than 20 countries to offer artists, promoters and customers the best solutions. After pooling our forces in Live Entertainment just yesterday with the launch of EVENTIM LIVE, we're thrilled that our teamwork is getting appreciation from the highest level - namely from our industry peers - in Ticketing as well." Meanwhile, Folkert Koopmans, Founder and Managing Director of the EVENTIM subsidiary FKP Scorpio, was named Promoters' Promoter - again, as he had already won the award once before, in 2013. FKP Scorpio is active as a concert and festival organiser in eight countries throughout Europe and last year hosted the stadium tours of Ed Sheeran and the Rolling Stones. Koopmans expressed his thanks for being honoured as the 'Promoters' Promoter': "Given the many outstanding promoters in our industry, it is a very special honour to be receiving this award for the second time. My thanks go to the many artists and fans who made 2018 a truly outstanding year for FKP Scorpio. But first and foremost, I dedicate this award to my team, whose passion is the most important guarantee for the success of our work." This year marked the first time the Arthur Awards were presented in twelve categories. The winners are selected by the delegates and members of the ILMC, where the who's who of the global Live Entertainment industry meets each year. More than 4,000 representatives from more than 60 countries cast their votes to determine the award winners. Besides winning the two awards in the 'Golden Ticket' and 'Promoters' Promoter' categories, CTS EVENTIM scored several other nominations: The EVENTIM Apollo in London was one of the finalists for 'First Venue to Come into Your Head'; the FKP Scorpio production 'Blue Planet II - Live in Concert' was nominated for 'Best in Show'; and Rauha Kyyrö (Founder and President of the Finnish promoter Fullsteam) and Aino-Maria Paasivirta (Promoter, also Fullsteam) were shortlisted for 'Promoters' Promoter' and 'Tomorrow's New Boss', respectively. *About CTS EVENTIM* CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries. *For further information, contact:* Corporate Communications: Christian Steinhof Head of Corporate Communications Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299 christian.steinhof@eventim.de _Investor Relations: Marco Haeckermann Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy Tel.: +49.421.3666.270_ marco.haeckermann@eventim.de End of Media Release Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Key word(s): Entertainment 2019-03-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Rablstr. 26 81669 München Germany Phone: 0421/ 3666-233 Fax: 0421/ 3666-290 E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de Internet: www.eventim.de ISIN: DE0005470306 WKN: 547030 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 785493 2019-03-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2019 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)