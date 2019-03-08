Despite the small figure, last year saw the nascent Norwegian PV market expand 29% from the previous year. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached approximately 68 MW at the end of December.Although its newly installed solar generation capacity was low compared with other European markets, Norway saw another record year for PV deployment in 2018. According to statistics released by Multiconsult - published on the website of the Norwegian Solar Energy Cluster Solenergiklyngen - the country's cumulative capacity reached 68 MW at the end of December. The newly installed PV capacity ...

