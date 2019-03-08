Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Cantargia: In January 2019, the first patient was treated in the Phase IIa part of the Phase I/IIa CANFOUR study. Patient screening is ongoing in five out of 20 clinical centres and the trial is on track to read out in early 2020. Recent industry newsflow suggests growing interest in IL-1 for cancer treatment, which adds credibility to Cantargia's approach: Novartis's second IL-1ß antibody, gevokizumab (in-licensed in 2017), entered Phase I for cancer indications, while canakinumab is now in seven cancer trials. In addition, a French group is studying a CAR-T therapy targeting IL1RAP in a Phase I trial. Our valuation is slightly higher at SEK2.47bn or SEK37.3/share.ISIN: SE0006371126

