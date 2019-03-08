CASETiFY Gives Back With New HerImpactMatters Collection Celebrating International Women's Day

100% of Net Proceeds from the Collection of iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands will be Donated to Nonprofit Organization Girls Inc.

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY announced today the release of the new collection Her Impact Matters to celebrate International Women's Day. The new collection includes exclusive designs for iPhone cases and Apple Watch Bands, with 100 percent of the net proceeds donated to Girls Inc. throughout the month of March.

"As a brand built by our community, we are incredibly passionate and honored to be supporting an organization devoted to building up the girls in our communities," said CEO and Co-Founder of CASETiFY Wes Ng. "The collection is designed to celebrate and reflect the strong women in our lives, and we're eager to make an impact with this campaign."

The Her Impact Matters collection features power stickers, bold pantones, and catchy mottos available in CASETiFY's signature Impact iPhone Case, new Reflective Mirror iPhone Case and printed saffiano Apple Watch Bands. The campaign will launch on social media, with dedicated posts from influencer partners and community members who support the mission, tagging HerImpactMatters to join the movement.

Through the initiative, the proceeds donated to Girls Inc. will benefit girls navigating gender, economic and social barriers and help them to grow up healthy, educated and independent. For more information or to shop the collection, visit www.casetify.com/collections/international-womens-day-collection .

About CASETiFY

Seven years ago, CASETiFY saw a category ignored for far too long. What originally started as the first premium resource for customers to print Instagram photos onto phone cases has evolved into a global publisher and platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories.

Today, CASETiFY is the fastest growing global tech accessories brand, reaching 1 in 7 millennials across 150 countries, known for the world's slimmest and most protective Impact iPhone cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

