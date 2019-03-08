Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Issue of equity and total voting rights
PR Newswire
London, March 8
8 March 2019
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")
Issue of equity and total voting rights
Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that further to the announcement on 7 March 2019 of its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 and the proposed issue of 125,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") to five charities, application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 125,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will occur on 14 March 2019.
Total Voting Rights
Upon Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 99,374,762 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 2,867,782 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 96,506,980. The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431
Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080