Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Issue of equity and total voting rights

8 March 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Issue of equity and total voting rights

Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that further to the announcement on 7 March 2019 of its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 and the proposed issue of 125,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") to five charities, application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 125,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will occur on 14 March 2019.

Total Voting Rights

Upon Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 99,374,762 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 2,867,782 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 96,506,980. The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742



Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 7167 6431



Winterflood Securities - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160



Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080