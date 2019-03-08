Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.: Torchlight to Host Orogrande Basin Project Update Call

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will host a corporate update conference call and discuss recent activities related to its Orogrande Basin Project.

Date: Friday, March 22, 2019

Time: 11:00 am ET / 10:00 am CT

Dial-in (US): 888-394-8218

Dial-in (Intl.): 323-701-0225

Conference ID: 3770245

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133611

A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 pm ET March 23, 2019. To access the replay, use 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers and 412-317-6671 for international callers. The PIN number is 3770245.

