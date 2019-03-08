Next Green Wave Begins Construction On Second Facility

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQB:NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received final regulatory approval from the City of Coalinga for its Conditional Use Permits (CUP's) for nursery and both volatile and non-volatile extraction operations on its 3,240 ft² indoor facility (Site 'C'). The Company has also begun construction according to the approved site design by the City of Coalinga on February 26th, 2019.

"Obtaining final regulatory approval and beginning construction on Site C sees us meeting yet another key milestone for the Company," stated Leigh Hughes, CEO of Next Green Wave. "We have to again thank the City of Coalinga for assisting us throughout this process and supporting us in getting the second facility operational in the coming months."

To date Next Green Wave has been issued the following:

35,000 ft² Facility A

Indoor Cultivation License (medical and adult)

Nursery License (medical and adult)

Distribution License (medical and adult)

Volatile Extraction License

Non-volatile Extraction License

3,200 ft² Facility C

Non-Volatile Extraction CUP

Volatile Extraction CUP

Nursery CUP

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted 1,000,000 stock options at a price of $0.60 per common share to an advisor of the Company. As per the Company's Stock Option Plan, the 1,000,000 of the options granted are exercisable until March 7, 2022. The Options and underlying common shares are subject to vesting periods as determined by the Board. Grant of the options is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Next Green Wave

Next Green Wave (NGW) is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California - the world's largest cannabis market. NGW has acquired licenses for its nursery/breeding, cultivation, extraction, and distribution operations covering both medical and recreational cannabis production and services. Construction of phase one indoor facility (35,000 ft²) is nearing completion and will produce premium cannabis products. NGW will push the innovation envelope and will develop premium brands that can be distributed across the globe. NGW has a library of more than 120 genetic cannabis strains which include several cannabis cup award winning genetics. The company has acquired over 15 acres of cannabis-zoned development land in Coalinga, California, providing future growth. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter at @nextgreenwave, on Instagram, and LinkedIn.

