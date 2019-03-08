New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (OTC Pink: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech"), a technology and emerging commercial growth company focused on bringing augmented reality ("AR") to the masses through its web-enabled AR platform for eCommerce, announced today that further to the Company's press release dated February 5, 2019, the previously announced warrant call ended on March 7, 2019 and the $0.50 warrants dated March 29, 2018 are no longer exercisable.

2,929,200 warrants were exercised during the 30 day acceleration period for proceeds totaling $1,464,600.

The Company has 54,049,372 common shares issued and outstanding.

5,502,100 warrants expired on March 7, 2019.

Cash position is now $3,500,000

The Company is actively looking for additional acquisitions and continuing to develop its new business pipeline, targeting high-growth verticals such as eCommerce, Education & Training, and Live Streaming & Telepresence, with an initial focus on the global retail eCommerce market, projected to reach $4.8 trillion in 2021, according to Statistica. Recent research has shown that 40% of online shoppers would be willing to pay more for a product if they could experience it through AR, while 71% of shoppers indicated they would shop at a brand more often if it offered AR experiences.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing a next generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress its technology offers eCommerce sites a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the company's patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D-AR, AI technology anywhere. Online retailers can subscribe to NexTech's state of the art, 3D-AR/AI solution for $79/mo. The company has created the AR industry's first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform.

