FinancialBuzz.com Exclusive Interview With Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Regan of Nerds on Site Inc. Live on Wall Street in New York City

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019

Mr. Regan shares with us his background, the Company's goals, various services, along with operations that Nerds on Site Inc. engages in. The interview provides information on the unique market in which the company competes, and the importance of the franchise business model in today's business environment. Additionally, Mr. Regan provides his perspective on the position of building growth upon its current model, therefore creating continued shareholder value.

Mr. Charlie Regan is an owner and CEO of Nerds On Site. He also works closely with several more Canadian- and American-based companies. He is a founding Executive Board Member for the Central Business District of Detroit and the Greater Detroit and Windsor Japan-America Society. Charlie guest-lectured for a number of years at the University of Windsor as part of their Co-op M.B.A. program, as well as the University of Michigan. Business operations around the world, coaching, as well as speaking engagements, have put Charlie in direct contact with a wide range of operations in the service, manufacturing, governmental, retail, and educational sectors. His general focus remains the value as well as the responsibility of the "entrepreneurial" contribution to each organization and the global community.

Watch the full HD Video Interview now to learn more about the buzz surrounding Nerds on Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTC: NOSUF) (FSE:3NS.F)

Click Here for full HD video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsmRFGNBeI8&t=6s https://youtu.be/xxRn4hygkP0

About Nerds on Site Inc.

Established in 1995, in London Canada, Nerds On Site began expanding internationally in 2001. Today we have operations in across Canada and in USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, Bolivia, Brazil and Mexico; serving more than 200,000 Clients with a global Client satisfaction rating of 96.5%. Nerds On Site works to make itself a more enjoyable and effective partner of choice for Clients everywhere. We don't service computers we serve people with computers. WHAT we do and HOW we do it, contributes meaningfully to an ever more engaged, empowered, enterprising and sharing world.

