Freeze Tag, Inc.: Pedal For Equality! Freeze Tag Announces Sponsorship with InternationElles Cycling Team

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ),a leading creator of location-based, mobile social games, today announced their sponsorship of the InternationElles cycling team , which includes Munzee Events Manager Louise Gibson. The announcement comes on International Women's Day in solidarity with the team's mission to raise awareness about gender equality.

To celebrate International Women's Day the Munzee way, all Flat Lou virtual game pieces are worth double points for the day. In celebration of International Women's Day a portion of the proceeds from every Flat Lou purchase this weekend will go toward Freeze Tag's sponsorship of the InternationElles. Players can purchase Flat Lous in the Freeze Tag online store .

"As an entirely self-funded cycling team, the InternationElles are an inspiration to us all, and Freeze Tag unites with the team and their cause," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "On International Women's Day, we're proud to celebrate our female team members, show appreciation for our female players and for women all over the world."

The InternationElles goal is to bring attention to the fact that there is a gender gap in the world of cycling. This is most apparent in the Tour de France which does not allow women to participate or offer a women's version of the complete race. To demonstrate their disagreement with this dated system, female athletes from around the world will be clipping in and pedaling for equality. The InternationElles will ride the entirety of the Tour de France route, completing each stage the day before the men begin their sanctioned race.

"Countless female cyclists from around the world are faced with continual disparagement that prohibits them from participating in their sport on the same caliber as their male counterparts," said Louise Gibson, Munzee Events Manager. "I'm proud to be a part of the InternationElles and that my Freeze Tag team has also rallied behind the cause."

The InternationElles is comprised of a team of 10 women from across the globe united in the quest of promoting women's cycling as they bike for gender equality. The entire group of empowered female athletes will be preparing for the over 3,400 kilometer (more than 2,000 miles) bike tour this July. The ladies will start in Brussels on July 5, concluding their adventure in Paris on July 27, demonstrating their athletic prowess.

Stay tuned for future updates about Louise, her team, and their cycling quest. You can learn more about the team when their website launches at http://www.internationelles.com/ , but please follow them on all social media outlets for updates.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538455/Pedal-For-Equality-Freeze-Tag-Announces-Sponsorship-with-InternationElles-Cycling-Team