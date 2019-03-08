Xebec Adsorption Inc.: Xebec to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (OTC PINK: XEBEF) (FRANKFURT: XB6) ("Xebec"), a global provider of renewable gas solutions today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12th at 1:40PM EST. Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO of Xebec, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Player/Index?webcastId=29664&g=54442321-33b7-4ee2-b287-d73826ecac1a&uid=5140788&sid=

"Xebec provides gas upgrading equipment to produce renewable gases (namely renewable natural gas or RNG) from waste. Our world-leading technology platform allows projects to achieve the lowest operating costs and highest reliability. In a world fast transitioning to renewable energy, there is mounting pressure to achieve carbon reduction targets. Renewable gases are the most effective way of doing so. Organizations worldwide are starting to recognize its economical viability - resulting in orders of magnitude for renewable gas production way beyond current levels."

Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO, Xebec

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For more information on Xebec:

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Sandi Murphy, Director, Marketing and Investor Relations

+1 450.979.8718 smurphy@xebecinc.com

View Xebec's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/XBC.V

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Its customers range from small to multi-national corporations and governments looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Xebec designs, engineers and manufactures innovative and transformative products, and has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With two manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Shanghai, as well as a sales and distribution network in North America, Europe, and Asia, Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

