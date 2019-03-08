Renewable Energy Sources Grasp the Focus of Progressive Companies

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-renewable resources are still heavily relied on in applications such as transportation, power, heat, and even production. These resources, such as coal and petroleum, are limited in supply and continuous use will eventually deplete them, thus the name. Furthermore, the constant use of non-renewable resources can cause harm to the environment, increasing concern over issues such as greenhouse gas emissions, wildlife damage, and air or water pollution. Now, after years of increasing use of the non-renewable resources, energy-focused companies are looking to harness energy naturally from the Earth itself. There are various renewable energy sources that governments and companies can turn to, such as nuclear, water, and heat derived. Yet, these energy alternatives can be costly, hindering the overall renewable energy market. Nevertheless, solar energy has quickly become an increasingly popular alternative due to its low costs and environmental efficiency. According to Global Market Insights, the global solar energy market was valued at USD 65 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 140 Billion by 2023. As the industry continues to develop, consumers are using solar energy to power various applications. The market is primarily expected to be driven by various advancements in the technology used and government initiatives for environmental awareness. Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC: TPII), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) (TSX: TA), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS)

Solar energy costs approximately USD 0.029 cents per kilowatt as opposed to USD 0.05 cents per kilowatt for fossil fuels, according to Energy Sage. Additionally, Solar Estimates says that current solar chargers can go from 4 watts to more than 150 watts, which can cost in the range of USD 15 to USD 150. The lower end of the watt range could be used for phones, while the upper range can charge laptops. And stronger batteries can even charge homes and vehicles. Additionally, in 2019, the Federal government is expected to provide a 30% solar investment tax credit for consumers who shift to solar energy. Consumers are also granted perks such as rebates and incentives for using solar systems. "It may be, too, that we can overcome the seeming physical limitations of solar power and make it into the world's primary electricity generating source," said Andrew Sendy, Chairman of Solar Investments Inc, according to Solar Estimate, "For now, solar continues to be integrated into our everyday lives - the lawn mower, the flashlight, the rechargeable power tool, the commute, our homes. Researchers even are developing clear, photovoltaic windows. When it comes to solar, nothing is surprising-and, in fact, we have integrated it into our lives already."

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC: TPII) yesterday announced, "a new breakthrough in its eCell energy storage technology. Triad Pro's new power supply design, which just passed its final development milestone, can now provide access of up to 90% of the stored energy in its eCell, as opposed to common battery storage systems, which can only access 30-35% of stored energy. The Triad Pro eCell uses static dynamic storage elements, as opposed to the liquids used in a chemical battery.

In off-grid scenarios and applications energy storage using traditional battery systems has many shortfalls: 1) they take too long to charge; 2) have limited variability at discharge; 3) require maintenance; 4) need to be replaced often due to limited charge/discharge cycles; 5) suffer from drastically reduced performance in extreme temperatures; 6) are routinely overbuilt to compensate for these weaknesses, or are not used at all.

The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems.

For additional information about Triad Pro Innovators visit the website at: triadproinc.com"

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), as one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Recently, SunPower has once again raised the bar by introducing the highest-power solar panels available now for the residential market. In the United States, the company has launched its Next Generation Technology home solar panel called A-Series, delivering 400 and 415 watts of power. In Europe and Australia, homeowners can also now order a 400-watt solar panel from SunPower called Maxeon 3. Each is the first home solar panel to deliver more than 400 watts in its region and is designed to deliver 60% more energy in the same amount of roof space over the first 25 years compared to conventional solar. "SunPower is introducing the world's first 400-watt residential solar panels as most in the industry are just crossing the 300-watt threshold for home solar," said Jeff Waters, Chief Executive Officer of the SunPower Technologies business unit. "Our record-breaking cell technology and innovative research and development efforts have enabled us to fit more power capacity on rooftops than we ever have before. Our growing panel portfolio is delivering unprecedented value across global markets that goes unmatched by any other residential solar technology currently available."

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) (TSX: TA) owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta Corporation recently reported strong financial and operating performance for 2018, including the highest free cash flow in recent years. During the year, the Company successfully executed on its strategy to advance the coal-to-gas conversions, further strengthened its balance sheet, and grew TransAlta Renewables. Canadian Coal: Comparable EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased USD 76 Million compared to 2017, as a result of the one-time receipt of USD 157 Million for the termination of the Sundance B and C PPAs in the first quarter of 2018, partially offset by higher carbon compliance costs. U.S. Coal: Comparable EBITDA decreased by USD 27 Million compared to 2017 primarily due to unfavorable changes on unrealized mark-to-market positions. Wind and Solar: Comparable EBITDA for 2018 was flat against 2017, as higher merchant prices in Alberta and insurance proceeds from a tower fire at the Wyoming Wind Farm were offset by the unfavorable impact of the non-cash mark-to-market losses relating to the fair value of the Big Level PPA. Hydro: Comparable EBITDA for 2018 increased USD 34 Million, or 45%, compared to 2017. Alberta Hydro benefited from a strong price environment and increased ancillary services revenue. "2018 saw strong financial, operational and safety results across TransAlta, thanks to the skill and tenacity of all our people," said Dawn Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "2019 is an exciting year for us, as we focus on delivering strong financial results for shareholders. Our strategy is simple. We are going to convert coal to gas, realize the full value of our hydro assets, and grow TransAlta Renewables. The execution steps to make this strategy a reality are well known, in place and tracking to our plan."

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), the architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power Inc. announced last year that prominent clean technology investor and advisor Jonathan Silver will join its board of directors. Silver brings to the board over a decade of experience financing some of the country's most innovative renewable energy projects, as well as advanced automotive technology that helped launch leading electric vehicle platforms including Tesla and the Nissan Leaf. At the U.S. Department of Energy, Silver led both the federal government's USD 40 Billion clean energy investment fund and its USD 20 Billion electric vehicle fund -- two of the largest clean energy investment funds in the world. Now, Silver is the Managing Partner of Tax Equity Advisors LLC, an advisory firm managing over USD 400 Million of investments in solar power projects on behalf of large corporations. Earlier, he was Managing Partner of a venture capital firm, COO of hedge fund Tiger Management and he began his career at McKinsey and Company. In addition, Silver serves, or has served, on the boards of Resources for the Future, American Forests, the Wind Energy Foundation, and the Solar Electric Light Fund, which promotes solar electrification in developing countries. "Jonathan is a strong addition to Plug Power's board," said Andy Marsh, Chief Executive Officer, Plug Power. "As the former head of the federal government's clean energy investment efforts, he has unique electric vehicle market expertise. His current work managing renewable energy investment programs for large companies will provide valuable insights to help us bolster Plug Power's position within the broader markets for hydrogen and fuel cells."

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) is a global independent power producer ("IPP") that develops, owns, and operates solar parks and generates revenue primarily by selling electricity. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. recently announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Sky Solar Japan Co., Ltd. and Sky International Enterprise Group Ltd. have entered into a TK interest purchase and sale agreement with Solar Partnership Capital and Conscious Partners KK. The Agreement is related to the TK partnership established on August 28, 2015, when SSJ entered into a silent partnership agreement with SPC to build and operate approximately 107 MW of solar projects in Japan. Under the terms of the Agreement, Sky Solar made a payment of JPY 2 Billion (USD 18 Million) to SPC upon the signing of the Agreement, and an additional JPY 13.4 Billion (USD 121 Million) will be paid on or before April 1, 2019, at which time SPC's entire interest under the TK Agreement will be transferred to Sky Solar or any of its designated purchasers. The TK interest purchase payment is guaranteed by Sky Solar and its subsidiaries. In addition, on December 20, 2018, SPC withdrew the lawsuit it filed against SSJ on June 25, 2018, which alleged significant differences in the interpretation of certain terms of the silent partnership between SSJ and SPC, and purported to seek certain damages. Dr. Hao Wu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sky Solar, commented, "We believe the withdrawal of the litigation by SPC and the TK Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement should increase the confidence of Japanese financial institutions that have been following the developments in this matter, and could open up more project finance opportunities for SSJ's projects in Japan."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For triad pro innovators, inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com