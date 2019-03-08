CJ 4DPLEX Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of 'The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019'

The Innovative Company Has Been Recognized For Adding New Dimensions

To The Moviegoing Experience In The 'Live Events' Category

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced the winners of its prestigious annual list, 'The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019', which honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's ever-changing world. Among those honored is CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, in the 'Live Events' category. The company, headquartered in Seoul, with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing, has created immersive film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

"With the many challenges that are currently facing theatrical exhibition, innovation is more important than ever and is at the core of CJ 4DPLEX's vision," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "CJ 4DPLEX has been rapidly reshaping the industry standard and laying the groundwork for a bright future for exhibition around the world, providing exhibitors with new revenue opportunities and giving moviegoers a highly-engaging, premium, and unforgettable experience that inspires them to continue to come back to the theatre."

4DX provides moviegoers with an immersive, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled 4DX producers, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 640 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 72,000 4DX seats operate in 620 auditoriums, spanning to 62 countries.

Combining the fast-growing 4DX and ScreenX cinema formats, '4DX with ScreenX' creates a remarkable, one-of-a-kind experience and a natural convergence of two technologies that are rapidly spreading around the world and growing in popularity. Since its first worldwide debuting at 2018 CinemaCon, 4DX with ScreenX has been installed in 4 screens around the world, including 2 screens in South Korea, a screen in France and China.

This year, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 41 industries and regions. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27th. The hashtag is fcmostinnovative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832834/4DX_with_ScreenX.jpg