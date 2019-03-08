NutraHempCBD celebrates St. Patrick's Day with 40% off a 600mg Full Spectrum Tincture and a Pet Wellness Tincture combo!

Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - NutraHempCBD, a line of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products from the life sciences company, Nutralife Biosciences, Inc. (Nutralife or "the Company") is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by offering 40% off when you buy a 600mg Full Spectrum Tincture and a Pet Wellness Tincture! The promo price will be $80, that's reduced from the original $135 sticker price.

NutraHempCBD full spectrum cannabidiol formula has 600 mg of hemp-derived CBD in every bottle and has been hailed by consumers as a convenient way to reap the benefits of full-spectrum cannabidiol. This NutraHempCBD formula comes in an easy-to-dose spray instead of an oily dropper and customers can expect delivery of 14 mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD per six-spray serving. The hemp utilized is grown on a USDA Certified Organic farm and the formula is flavored with stevia leaf extract for a superior taste.

The NutraPet Drops are for your furry friends! Our pet CBD products are designed to provide anti-inflammatory and overall wellness factors. Our pet-friendly formula comes in convenient CBD drops that can be added directly to your pet's favorite food or treat. The drops deliver 8.33 mg hemp-derived full spectrum CBD per serving and just like our human spray the CBD is from hemp grown on an organic farm.

NutraLife Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NutraFuels, Inc., ("NutraLife" or the "Company") also recently announced a name change to NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. and new stock trading symbol, NLBS. The Company believes that the name, NutraLife BioSciences better reflects its current and planned future operations.

The Company is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company recently announced its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017. NTFU's filings with the SEC can be viewed at www.sec.gov. NTFU's CBD products and information about the company's direct sales program can be found online at www.nutrahempcbd.com and by following the company on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

