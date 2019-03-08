MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

8 March 2019

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 7 March 2019, a grant of conditional awards became unconditional and acquisitions and sales of shares took place as a result of the vesting of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan awards.

For the purposes of the JSE Listings Requirements, clearance was obtained prior to the below dealings in securities and the total value of each transaction is summarised below:

Name Position Award Total number of shares awarded Total number of shares vesting Total value of shares vesting Andrew King Director Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan

6,744

6,744

ZAR 2,297,235.37 Andrew King Director Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

19,032

14,579

ZAR 4,966,102.37 Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan

3,511

3,511

ZAR 1,195,965.80 Vivien McMenamin PDMR Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

3,240

2,482

ZAR 845,453.47 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan

3,094

3,094

ZAR 1,053,921.44 Philip Laubscher Company Secretary, Mondi Limited Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

7,522

5,762

ZAR 1,962,732.83 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

30,258

30,258

GBP 541,941.90 Peter Oswald Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

86,073

65,932



GBP 1,180,888.14 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

15,599

15,599

GBP 279,388.98 Andrew King Director Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

44,022

33,721

GBP 603,966.65 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

13,649

13,649

GBP 244,463.12 John Lindahl PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

31,119

23,838

GBP 426,955.22 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

10,640

10,640

GBP 190,569.83 Peter Orisich PDMR Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

21,622

16,563

GBP 296,654.89

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretary of Mondi Limited are also included.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 6,744 (2) Sale ZAR 340.633951 6,744 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 6,744

(2) 6,744



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 340.633951 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 14,579 (2) Sale ZAR 340.633951 14,579 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 14,579

(2) 14,579



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 340.633951 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 3,511 (2) Sale ZAR 340.633951 3,511 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 3,511

(2) 3,511



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 340.633951 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,482 (2) Sale ZAR 340.633951 2,482 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,482

(2) 2,482



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 340.633951 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 3,094 (2) Sale ZAR 340.633951 3,094 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 3,094

(2) 3,094



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 340.633951 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Philip Laubscher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary, Mondi Limited b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value







ZAE000156550 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 5,762 (2) Sale ZAR 340.633951 5,762 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 5,762

(2) 5,762



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 340.633951 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 30,258 (2) Sale GBP 17.910698 16,131 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 30,258

(2) 16,131



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.910698 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Oswald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 65,932 (2) Sale GBP 17.910698 65,932 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 65,932

(2) 65,932



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.910698 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 15,599 (2) Sale GBP 17.910698 7,629 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 15,599

(2) 7,629





(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.910698 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 33,721 (2) Sale GBP 17.910698 33,721 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 33,721

(2) 33,721



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.910698 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 13,649 (2) Sale GBP 17.910698 13,649 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 13,649

(2) 13,649



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.910698 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name John Lindahl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical and Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 23,838 (2) Sale GBP 17.910698 23,838 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 23,838

(2) 23,838



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.910698 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Peter Orisich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 10,640 (2) Sale GBP 17.910698 10,640 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 10,640

(2) 10,640



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 17.910698 e) Date of transaction 2019-03-07 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market