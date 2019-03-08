Park City Group Inc.: Park City Group to Present at 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST. Todd Mitchell, CFO of Park City Group, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. The presentation can be accessed by linking hear.

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

View Park City Group's profile hear.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Park City Group

Park City Group is a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Contacts

Todd Mitchell

Park City Group

435-645-2216

Investor-relations@parkcitygroup.com



Rob Fink/Brett Maas

Hayden IR

646-415-8972 (Rob)/646-536-7331 (Brett)

PCYG@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Park City Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538472/Park-City-Group-to-Present-at-2019-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference