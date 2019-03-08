Elevation Ten Thousand: 2019 Capital Region Ad Federation ADDY Awards Ceremony

Elevation Ten Thousand Presented With 12 ADDY Awards

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / It is with tremendous excitement that we announce Elevation Ten Thousand has been presented with 12 awards at this year's Capital Region Ad Federation (Craf) ADDYs Award ceremony.

Craf recognizes excellence in the marketing and advertising community by honoring agencies and professionals for their hardwork, dedication, and creative expertise. The award ceremony brings together marketing and advertising agencies throughout New York's Capital Region to recognize work that is compelling, meaningful, and tailored to the unique needs and goals of the client.

Elevation Ten Thousand earned 12 awards at this year's ceremony.

'I'm so incredibly proud of our team at Elevation Ten Thousand. It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by our peers as a premiere agency that creates industry-leading and award-winning work for our clients,' David Miclette, President of Elevation Ten Thousand expressed. 'When our holistic approach to marketing and brand strategy combine to deliver results and win awards, that's a home run.'

Winning submissions are in a variety of formats, including graphic design, video and sound design, as well as cinematography.

Three awards were given for a :30-second television commercial created for Maserati of Albany entitled The Call under the categories of Local Television Commercial :30 Seconds, Video Editing, and Sound Design.

Additional awards include:

Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Brand Elements: E10K Brand Merchandise

Local Television Commercial :30 Seconds Spot: WhereLegacies Begin

Film/Video/Sound Branded Content, :60 Seconds or Less: GlobalBMU Short Form

Film/Video/Sound Branded Content, More Than :60 Seconds: Rat City Trailer

Photography Campaign: Alfa Studio Series and Aviatrix Life

Poster Campaign: Catseye Pest Control Hero posters

Cinematography - Single: WhereLegacies Begin

Sound Design - Single: Maserati: The Call and RatCity Trailer

The categories of Photography Campaign and Sound Design were particularly exciting. The team as was awarded with two ADDYs in each of those categories.

Our work on The Call for Maserati of Albany earned an award in the Sound Design category in addition to our Rat City Trailer created for Catseye Pest Control.

'Elevation Ten Thousand takes a unique approach of integrating a holistic marketing strategy incorporating award-winning creative and national level film work with SEO, SEM, programmatic marketing, content, and social media. We give companies all the tools under one roof, which simplifies the process and accelerates results,' Miclette continued to say. 'Elevation Ten Thousand is driving in its own lane as there aren't other agencies approaching integrated marketing the way we do.'

Elevation Ten Thousand is a full-service marketing and advertising agency located in Latham, New York. Founded in 2017 by John Gagne, Elevation Ten Thousand offers a multitude of services for businesses of every industry. The team provides thought-provoking and tailored advertising solutions for clients including digital marketing, SEO, paid search, social media, content marketing, web design, video production, media buying, graphic design, printing, apparel, embroidery, and vehicle wraps. To learn more about Elevation Ten Thousand and the services offered, please visit www.elevation10k.com or call 855-705-0305 to learn more.

CONTACT:

Meg Lemerise

Phone: 1-855-705-0305

Email: meg@elevation10k.com

SOURCE: Elevation Ten Thousand

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538390/2019-Capital-Region-Ad-Federation-ADDY-Awards-Ceremony