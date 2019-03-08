Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Roularta Media Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP is to attend the Smallcap Event 2019 April 16 & 17 in Paris 08-March-2019 / 15:40 CET/CEST *ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP is to attend the Smallcap Event 2019* *April 16 & 17 in Paris* ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP, a Belgian multimedia group, has announced that it will attend the Smallcap Event in Paris April 16 & 17. Roularta made some important strategic choices selling its 50% stake in Medialaan (Flemish radio & television channels) and acquiring a 50% stake in Mediafin (financial dailies De Tijd & L'Echo) and 100% of the Belgian women's magazines Libelle/Femmes d'Aujourd'hui, Flair (D/F), Feeling (D/F) etc. from Sanoma. After these transactions Roularta is debt-free and enjoys a cash position of more than 95 million euro at the end of 2018. Roularta is ready to resume its activities with a solid profitability. Its presence at the Smallcap Event is a unique opportunity for investors to rediscover the media group and take a closer look at its new developments in progress. About the Roularta Group: The group makes a consolidated turnover of 275 million euro. It is active in the following fields: - *Magazine brands :* leader in the field of news and lifestyle magazines in Belgium - leader of the free press in Belgium - joint venture leader (50%) with Bayard France in the field of senior citizens magazines in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. - *Audio-visual:* Sole shareholder of the only Belgian national and economic news station Kanaal Z/Canal Z. - *New media:* active on the internet with the Belgian newssites knack.be/ levif.be, trends.be etc., with digital access to all its magazines, with classifieds online etc. - *Line Extensions:* thanks to its media force, the group makes an increasing turnover in the field of e-commerce, cultural products, travels, design etc. - *Innovation:* Roularta Digital offers a full service including a platform for e-commerce (Storesquare) and geolocalized advertising on the internet with Google-ads, Facebook-ads, display advertising in its national newssites (Proxistore) and newsletters (Proxiletter). - *Printing business :* Roularta Printing is the N 1 printing plant in Belgium (magazines, newspapers, catalogs). Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 785659 08-March-2019 CET/CEST

