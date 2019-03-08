Leadership Advisory Firm ghSMART Wins #1 Ranking in the 2019 Vault Study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in the Category of Interaction with Clients

CHICAGO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ghSMART & Company was ranked #1 in the 2019 Vault study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in the category of interaction with clients. McKinsey & Company achieved a rank of #2. Bain & Company was ranked #3.

"Up to now, my ghSMART colleagues have said many times that this is the best job nobody has heard of. I'm glad that the word is getting out!" said Dr. Geoff Smart, the firm's Chairman & Founder. He added, "I founded our firm in 1995 for two equally-important reasons. The first reason was to help leaders solve their most challenging leadership problems with confidence. And if you believe the recent Conference Board survey of 800 CEOs (as reported by TheWall Street Journal on January 16, 2019), two of the top 3 concerns inside their companies are hiring and developing talented teams. The other reason I founded the firm was to offer wildly talented professionals a career experience they can't get anywhere else-the opportunity to directly advise CEOs, billionaire entrepreneurs, and not-for-profit leaders, make a large positive impact on people, be successful themselves, and have a life at the same time."

Dina Wang, a recently-elected Partner of ghSMART said, "I never thought a firm like this existed before I came to ghSMART. Here, you get to chart your best career path. I've been able to grow and develop my client service skills, but also make contributions to the firm in the areas of innovation, thought leadership, and culture. I believe at its core, ghSMART is about helping people be successful, and we do this with a spirit of generosity, freedom, and a high degree of genuine support."

Randy Street, Managing Partner, said, "I'm thrilled and humbled that we topped this list. It's why we are here. We exist to help leaders amplify their positive impact on the world. That means providing our colleagues with the very best career experience imaginable and becoming the most trusted advisors to our influential clients. Only by having the very best colleagues on our team can we, as a firm, serve as leadership advisors to the leaders of the world."

About ghSMART: ghSMART is a leadership advisory firm. In 2017 and 2018 Forbes named ghSMART to its list of "Best Management Consulting Firms." Harvard Business School has published two case studies on the firm as a pioneer in the leadership advisory business. Firm leaders authored some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and the New York Times bestseller The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell). For more information about ghSMART, please visit www.ghsmart.com.

About Vault.com: According to its website, Vault is best known for its influential rankings, ratings, and reviews on thousands of top employers. The data used to compile these rankings and reviews are collected and verified through directed surveys of active employees and enrolled students. Information about the 2019 Vault rankings is available here: http://www.vault.com/company-rankings/consulting/best-to-work-for/'sRankID=89.

