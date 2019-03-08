Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - Softlab9 Software Solutions (CSE: SOFT) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as APPx Group. Management believes the name change will better reflect the company's new strategic direction as it moves away from crypto and blockchain toward Fintech and software development.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Softlab9" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_l25uxvy4/Softlab9-Software-Solutions-CSESOFT-New-Listing

The company is currently beta testing two proprietary, revenue-generating products which it plans to be launching over the next few months. Solving the biggest problems in retail today, and which has been in development from the start, is the geolocation-based, rewards app CatchCoin. CatchCoin enables participating businesses, event providers, and brands to attract customers by offering real cash rewards for visiting their locations with further incentives possible for purchases made.

SoftLab9's second area of focus also leverages its data aggregating technologies and experience to address the growing global demand for regulatory technology, or RegTech. The company's proprietary data analysis software integrates Artificial Intelligence with traditional data sources, including the world's most advanced aggregators in regulatory technology, electronic identification, media monitoring, financial scoring, and business intelligence. The company recently signed a milestone Service Agreement for its proprietary due diligence system with Johnston Law, LLC in South Carolina, its first since entering into the US markets in both public and private sectors.

Jay Ruckenstein, President and Co-Founder, stated: "When there is so much information available, it's easy to miss some important pieces. That's why we've developed systems to compile the aggregated data from all of these sources in one place, making it easier to get a thorough understanding of the target."

The company plans to pursue other clients in the legal profession, as well as others who can benefit from this more robust form of due diligence and intends to offer this service not only in the US, but also in Canada and the United Kingdom.

For more information please visit the company's website www.softlab9.com, contact Jay Ruckenstein, President and Co-Founder, at 833-777-2779 or email jay@softlab9.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43310