sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,025 Euro		-0,004
-12,28 %
WKN: A2PFGW ISIN: CA83405W1068 Ticker-Symbol: APO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,025
0,045
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC
SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC0,025-12,28 %