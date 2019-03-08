Autonomous Aircraft Market Worth $23.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market research report "Autonomous Aircraft Market by Technology (Increasingly Autonomous, and Fully Autonomous), End Use (Commercial, Combat & ISR, Cargo, Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Air Medical Services), Component, and Region - Global Forecast 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Autonomous Aircraft Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.6 billion in 2018 to 23.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.06% from 2018 to 2030. Increased cost savings, reduction in human error due to increased autonomy, and advancements in artificial intelligence are some of the key factors driving the autonomous aircraft market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79798352

Based on technology, the fully autonomous segment of the autonomous aircraft market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2030

Based on technology, the fully autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing autonomy in aircraft and the move towards the development of fully autonomous aircraft in future. Currently, few military UAVs operate with fully autonomous capabilities. While the current commercial aircraft are becoming increasingly autonomous due to the installation of autonomous components which have eased the workload of pilots. The goal of the industry is to make these commercial aircraft fully autonomous as well as introduce new passenger and personal air vehicles along with commercial delivery drones that will be fully autonomous. Thus, the fully autonomous segment is expected to see high growth in this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Aircraft Market"

75 - Tables

45 - Figures

143 - Pages

Based on component, the propulsion system segment of the autonomous aircraft market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The propulsion system segment of the autonomous aircraft market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the advancements in propulsion technology to result in minimum or zero emission, and its capability to work autonomously.

Rest of the World is expected to be the fastest-growing autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period

Rest of the World is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Rest of the World consists of region including Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Growth is largely due to an increase in autonomous aircraft for air medical services in Africa. Along with this, the rise in urban air mobility in countries such as Dubai, where regulatory bodies are working in favor of commercialization of these technologies, is resulting in high growth of Rest of the World.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=79798352

Key players in the autonomous aircraft market include Boeing (US), Airbus (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Elbit Systems (Israel), among others. These market players have been focusing on securing contracts from airlines and governments, as well as developing partnerships and adopting the mergers & acquisitions strategy to grow within the market. The core competencies of these market players include their widespread geographical presence and increased investments in R&D activities.

Along with the key established players, various start-ups have entered the space of autonomous aircraft to develop their concepts of air taxi, personal air vehicles, and cargo drones. These concepts are being actively developed with the future technology of fully autonomous air travel. These start-ups are, Kitty Hawk, Volocopter GmbH, WING, LIFT, and Joby Aviation, among others.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Application (ISR, Precision Agriculture, Product Delivery), Class (Tactical, MALE, HALE, UCAV), System (Avionics, Sensors, Payload), MTOW (<25Kg, 25-150Kg, >150kg), Range, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by Hardware (Control Display Unit, Visual Display Unit, Flight Management Computer), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, VLA, RTA), Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/autonomous-aircraft-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg