Motivated by steeply declining cost curves, leading utilities are building solar portfolios around the globe. The latest statistics show the cumulative capacity of the biggest utility-scale solar plant owners topped 18 GW at the end of last year, with power companies in China, the U.S. and India to the fore.An rising number of energy utilities are turning to solar, increasing the scale of their aggregate PV portfolios more than sixfold in five years, according to figures released by Wiki-Solar, a U.K.-based compiler of utility-scale solar deployment data. Listing projects with capacities of 4 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...