'Raising the Stakes - The Women of Poker' - PokerStars Celebrates International Women's Day

There are certain words that might spring to mind when describing poker players. Ambitious. Focused. Diverse.

To celebrate this year's International Women's Day (Friday, March 8), PokerStars is taking a look at some of the women who make up the world of poker, both on the tables and in the workplace.

Poker has changed the lives of many women and in a special video entitled 'Raising the Stakes - The Women of Poker' PokerStars looks at some personal experiences while offering advice and encouraging more women to sit down and play.

The spotlight video, which was showcased at a media event featuring a panel discussion with PokerStars Ambassador Jennifer Shahade, poker journalist Aleeyah Jadavji, Associate Director of Group Public Relations at The Stars Group Rebecca McAdam and Associate Director of Branded Content at The Stars Group Francine Watson, celebrate the successes so far but acknowledge that there's still more work to be done.

Poker is a game for everyone and PokerStars is committed to the growth of the game by continuously striving to reach and engage new players and employees from all walks of life. The Stars Group continuously strives for diversity across all departments and open positions can be found on the careers page.

