Introducing MSL Fluency, a transformative end to end, global influencer marketing service

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for an efficient and effective Influencer marketing solution that delivers business impact at scale has become more pronounced than ever before. Recognizing this critical need, MSL has unveiled the MSL Fluency service and named Rema Vasan to lead it. As Global Lead, Vasan will oversee the rollout of this service around the world and its debut at SXSW Interactive this week. MSL Fluency is an end-to-end service designed to leverage human intelligence, best-in-class technology and machine learning to supercharge influencer marketing. It will be available in more than 35 countries by the end of March.

MSL Fluency provides a new powerful way for MSL to tap into an influencer marketing category that has long been part of its core business. Influencer marketing has experienced explosive growth and is already a multi-billion dollar industry, largely driven by engaging and authentic branded content from trusted sources. In 2017, MSL put a stake in the ground around its commitment to be an industry leader in Influence when it added "Influence" and "Impact" as a tagline beneath its logo.

According to Vasan, "MSL Fluency represents the alchemy of technology and MSL's deep expertise in Influence. After speaking with our clients and analyzing the industry, we identified an important unmet need in the marketplace. The result of our strategic development process is a transformative service that delivers scalable influencer programs based on smarter, data-driven choices that allows us to dynamically optimize and amplify influencer content. Our service will constantly evolve as the consumer, influencer and social landscapes evolve."

MSL Fluency integrates deep influencer expertise with a customized technology platform, working seamlessly from influencer identification, to campaign management to business-driven measurement and amplification. It leverages data and analytics across the entire spectrum of influencer campaigns and matches the most relevant influencers for a particular client need from a global database of more than 5 million influencers. In addition, state-of-the-art follower fraud detection is core to the service.

Real time measurement is a critical element of MSL Fluency. Featuring a customized dashboard that integrates KPIs based on client business needs along with data-driven performance patterns, MSL Fluency showcases what content and which influencers are having the strongest impact in order to maximize business impact.

MSL Fluency is relevant for campaigns across practice groups from corporate communications to healthcare, public affairs and consumer marketing and more.

"MSL Fluency represents transformation to the core of our business," explained Guillaume Herbette, Global CEO, MSL. "As the 'Agency of Influence', we've completely re-engineered influencer marketing with a seamless workflow to be both efficient and effective, creating a fundamental innovation in the way we work across our global network. We've converted a function that had been data-supported to where data is driving every decision. We've also replaced a series of individual solutions in different pockets of our business around the world to a comprehensive global service."

